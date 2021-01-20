Pyromaniac arrested over arson attacks and killing of two dogs

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, said on Wednesday that they had arrested a compulsive arsonist.

The 31-year-old man, who was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, is accused of setting some 15 parked cars on fire in Nea Efkarpia from last April up until a few days ago, and of burning two dogs alive in the same area.

In one of those cases, the fire brigade was forced to evacuate a neighboring apartment building, as the fire spread to the ground level.

According to reports, the suspect has serious psychological problems.

He has been charged with arson and damages, as well as for killing the two dogs. He was also charged with illegal possession of a weapon found during a search of his home.