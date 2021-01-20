Multiple Greek airspace violations recorded on Wednesday
Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace in the eastern Aegean three times on Wednesday, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).
A pair of Turkish F-16s entered Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew at 25,000 feet over the islets of Panagia and Oinousses at 3.29 p.m.
Earlier, a pair of Turkish fighter jets flew at 20,000 feet over the islets of Fourni and Anthropofagi at 1.41 p.m. and a second time three minutes later.
All of the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.