Multiple Greek airspace violations recorded on Wednesday

Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace in the eastern Aegean three times on Wednesday, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

A pair of Turkish F-16s entered Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flew at 25,000 feet over the islets of Panagia and Oinousses at 3.29 p.m.

Earlier, a pair of Turkish fighter jets flew at 20,000 feet over the islets of Fourni and Anthropofagi at 1.41 p.m. and a second time three minutes later.

All of the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.