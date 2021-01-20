PM congratulates Biden, Harris after inauguration

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after they were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice-President of the United States, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“Warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet on his official account.