Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline deal submitted to Parliament in Athens

An agreement between Greece and Bulgaria concerning the IGB natural gas pipeline project (Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) was tabled in the Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

The agreement includes mutual commitments for the construction of the gas pipeline and for the transportation of gas after the project has been completed.

Particulars concerning the taxation status of the project and the distribution of profits are also reportedly included in the bill.

The IGB gas pipeline will be connected with the Greek national gas transmission system in the area of Komotini, northeastern Greece, and the Bulgarian national gas transmission system in the area of Stara Zagora.