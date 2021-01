Public stores and Papadopoulos Editions are organizing a public debate on Thursday titled “One Day After Biden’s Inauguration: Greek-Turkish Relations and the Broader Context of Relations between Turkey and the West.”

The event will feature former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Evangelos Venizelos.

It starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. To find out more, visit youtu.be/i_Dz2MAgsM4.