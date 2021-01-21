The hunger strike by convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, which began on January 8, has activated anti-establishment groups in a show of solidarity with the hitman of the now-defunct November 17 organization.

On Tuesday, clashes broke out with police during a march in solidarity in the western port city of Patra, while self-styled anarchists were active in Thessaloniki, Athens, Iraklio, Volos, Igoumenitsa and elsewhere. At the same time, several other high-profile terror convicts also announced hunger strikes on Saturday in solidarity.

Koufodinas, serving 11 life sentences plus 25 years, went on hunger strike to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.

He wants to be transferred to Korydallos Prison in Attica. He was transferred to Domokos in accordance with a new law that abolishes the right of terror convicts to serve time in rural prisons.