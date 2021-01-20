Fewer customers allowed in supermarkets

Supermarkets have had to reduce the number of customers they serve at any one time by up to 60% due to the stricter measures imposed on retail commerce since Monday, when other stores reopened.



The measures have resulted in long queues outside supermarkets.



The Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) is calling for the previous rules to be restored, allowing one customer per 10 square meters of store area instead of the current regulation of one person per 25 sq.m.



It also calls for food stores and supermarkets to close at 8.30 p.m. every day, as was the case until last week, and not at 8 p.m.