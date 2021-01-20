The “Kinoume Ilektrika” state program of subsidies for the acquisition of electric vehicles has received about 10,000 applications since July 2020, General Secretary for Energy Alexandra Sdoukou told a conference on Wednesday.

She added that out of the state subsidies program’s total budget of 45 million euros, about one-fifth – or 9 million euros – has already been absorbed, generating turnover of €42 million in the market.

The target of electric vehicle registrations for 2020 was exceeded, Sdoukou reported, saying that 2,150 registrations were implemented against a target for 1,265 vehicles included in the national plan for energy and the climate.

The state official further announced that in the first half of this year, the state will set the locations for 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations, thereby creating turnover of €100 million for the companies involved.

Sdoukou added that the Energy Ministry is also considering a number of changes to the Kinoume Ilektrika program, such as abolishing the obligation to buy the rented vehicle after 36 months, and the increase in subsidized vehicles per company from three to 10.