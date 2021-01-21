Podcast: What President Biden's inauguration signals to Greece and the world

At the beginning of a new Presidential Administration in the US, and perhaps a new era in US-Greece relations, Kathimerini English Edition is partnering with the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) to create an expanded Greek Current podcast.

The Greek Current will continue brining first rate reporting and analysis of events in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean every weekday, and will feature more special episodes.

You will be able to access The Greek Current podcast via our website or by subscribing to it directly via the Apple Podcast app.

in this episode, Alexis Papachelas, the Executive Editor of Kathimerini, and Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini Enlgish edition - two people who know America as well as anyone in Greece today - join The Greek Current to discuss the new beginning that President Biden's inauguration signals for the US and the world.

We look at the phenomenon of "Trumpism" both in the US and in Greece, social media and its outsized influence, and the Biden administration's approach to Turkey and Greece.