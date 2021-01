An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 shook the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Thursday. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicentre 15 kilometers northwest of the island, near the epicentre of the deadly quake on October 30, 2020, when two people died.

Its tremor occurred at 1.37 a.m. local time and was recorded at a depth of 10.5 kilometres.