AHEPA congratulates Biden, Harris on inauguration

The head of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) congratulated the new US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on their inauguration on Wednesday, saying he looks forward to working with the new administration on issues affecting the Greek-American community.

“We look forward to working with the Biden administration on the public policy priorities that are critical to the American Hellenic community and the AHEPA family's mission,” said George G. Horiates, AHEPA’s Supreme President.



“We are especially ready to work with the new Administration to help take US relations with Greece and the Republic of Cyprus to greater heights and further enhancing the bonds between our peoples,” he added.