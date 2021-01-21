FM: Greece looks forward to ‘productive relationship’ with new US administration

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias congratulated the new US administration on Thursday, saying he looks forward to working with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken.

“Our relationship is at the highest point ever. Looking forward to a fruitful and productive relationship with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken,” he said on his Twitter account.

“The US is a crucial partner of our country, with whom we share a common strategic vision.”