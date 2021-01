[Intime News]

Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) extended on Thursday the terms of Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis, chief of the Hellenic Air Force, and Michalis Karamalakis, the head of Greek Police (ELAS).

Blioumis was first appointed to the post on January 2019 and Karamalakis on July 2019.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.