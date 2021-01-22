Jazz & More | January 24

[Pinelopi Gerasimou]

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) launches its new Lighthouse Sessions series on January 24, with a livestreamed concert by jazz trumpeter and composer Andreas Polyzogopoulos. Ahead of each show in the series, the guest artist will have a conversation (in Greek) with composer and drummer Alexandros Drakos Ktistakis on jazz and the power of music, before they team up for a jam session. Polyzogopoulos studied music at the Amsterdam Conservatorium and the Royal Academy of Brussels, where he also won the Toots Thielemans competition. His show starts at 8.30 p.m. at snfcc.org and on the SNFCC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.