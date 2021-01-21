George Petrou & Armonia Atenea | January 21& 22

Acclaimed conductor George Petrou leads the Camerata Orchestra’s Armonia Atenea ensemble in a concert of two special pieces, performed at the Athens Concert Hall and which can be viewed on its website through January 22. Sponsored by the Linbury Τrust, the concert also sees Petrou performing on a replica of the late 18th century Anton Walter pianoforte on which Mozart composed his Concerto for Pianoforte in C Major, K. 415. That piece will be followed by the “Linz” Symphony No 36 in C Major, K. 425. For more information about this free-to-view streamed concert, visit megaron.gr or call 210.728.2000.