Acropolis Restoration Chronicle | Ongoing

Founded in 1975, the Committee for the Conservation of the Acropolis Monuments (ESMA) is marking its anniversary with a series of interesting online presentations chronicling its work on the ancient Greek citadel and that of others who came before it. The series, which includes sections in English, draws from ESMA’s extensive archive to present documentation and photographic evidence of its progress these past 45 years. For more, visit ysma.gr.

