Antiquarianism & Philhellenism | Athens | To April 30

[Ilias Georgouleas]

Visitors to Athens International Airport will have a chance to catch a sneak preview of the Museum of Cycladic Art’s big upcoming show “Antiquarianism and Philhellenism,” organized to mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution and scheduled to open as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. What is probably the only exhibition in the country right now that the public can view in person consists of pieces selected from the Thanassis and Marina Martinos Collection of so-called Philhellenic art, connected to the independence movement and inspired by the themes of ancient Greek civilization and culture. These are arranged in a digital panorama that is on display at the airport’s Art & Culture space in the Arrivals Hall.