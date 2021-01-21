Greece to extend compulsory military service to 12 months

Greece’s conservative government plans to increase the length of compulsory military service in the land forces to 12 months, from nine months today, Kathimerini understands.

The decision was reached Thursday during a meeting of the Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) that was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

A formal announcement is expected by National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

Conscripts serving along the Turkey border or on the Aegean islands are expected to be exempt from the new measure.

All able-bodied males are required to complete 12 months of national service in the navy and the air force.

Military service in Greece is mandatory for men from the age of 19.