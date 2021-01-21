New virus deaths fall to 25; 293 patients intubated

Daily Covid-19 fatalities fell to 25 on Thursday from 27 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall death toll in Greece stood at 5,570.

There were 509 new cases of SARS-CoV- 2 reported in the country of which one was reported at the country’s entry points, while the total number of infections rose to 150,479.

At the same time, 293 patients remained intubated (median age was 68), and 1,050 had left ICU.

