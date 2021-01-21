NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New virus deaths fall to 25; 293 patients intubated

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Daily Covid-19 fatalities fell to 25 on Thursday from 27 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall death toll in Greece stood at 5,570.

There were 509 new cases of SARS-CoV- 2 reported in the country of which one was reported at the country’s entry points, while the total number of infections rose to 150,479.

At the same time, 293 patients remained intubated (median age was 68), and 1,050 had left ICU.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.