Parly expected in Athens for signing of Rafale deal

Defense

French Defense Minister Florence Parly will visit Athens on Monday as Greece and France sign a deal for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale jets.

Greek MPs approved the purchase of six new and 12 used Rafale aircraft from France for 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) earlier this month.

Parly, who on Thursday reportedly held a telephone call with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, is also expected to bring a proposal for the sale of Belh@rra frigates to Greece.
 

