Fourth Halki Summit to address Covid pandemic and climate change

[AP]

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople will present a series of three webinars in its fourth Halki Summit next week, titled, “Covid-19 and Climate Change: Living with and Learning from a Pandemic.”

The Halki Summit IV sessions will be held as three Zoom webinars on January 26-28 from 8 to 9.30 p.m. each day.

The event will discuss the fact that while Covid-19 may have lowered global carbon emissions, it hasn’t slowed climate change. The response to Covid-19 has precipitated the discovery of a vaccine, but it has left the world with a staggering number of deaths.

Participants can listen to and interact with a distinguished group of panelists and presenters, including Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Metropolitan John of Pergamon, Professor Katharine Hayhoe and Dr Sotiris Tsiodras, as well as Bill McKibben and Dr Nadia Abuelezam.

The first webinar, on Tuesday, will also feature a special presentation by Professor Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.