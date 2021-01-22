Support measures of €12.2 billion carried out last year

[InTime News]

The Greek government channeled 12.2 billion euros into the real economy in 2020 as part of its support measures and is currently working on designing new measures and updating others to help enterprises cope with the consequences of the pandemic crisis.

These issues were discussed during the first meeting of the Liquidity Council on Wednesday, with the participation of the Finance Ministry, the Development and Investment Ministry, the Hellenic Development Bank, the Bank of Greece and the Hellenic Bank Association.

The Council is monitoring liquidity in the market in the framework of supporting the economy and maximizing all existing funding means.

The first meeting discussed a report on government support measures in 2020 and plans to promote new targeted funding tools for enterprises in cooperation with Hellenic Development Bank and the banking system.

The meeting was also informed that the Special Secretariat for Private Debt Management successfully settled 396,621 loans worth €21.2 billion in the period from July 2019 to the end of December 2020, while banks suspended loan payments on 405,473 loans worth €28.4 billion in the period from March to December 2020.