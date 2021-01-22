MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Rallies held against university reforms

Under the slogan “police out of schools,” rallies were held in Athens and Thessaloniki Thursday by students protesting a government bill proposing a campus police force, a minimum university entry grade and limits to the number of years needed to complete degrees. Minor scuffles broke out at the rally in Thessaloniki, with police making limited use of tear gas. Three people were detained. For its part, the government intends to move ahead with its proposals despite concerns expressed by Greece’s university rectors, and in particular those of regional universities, who are concerned that the minimum entry grade could harm admissions. [EPA]

