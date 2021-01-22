Proposals are expected Friday from the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic as to when, and under what conditions, secondary schools can reopen, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stressed take precedence over the lifting of the ban on other activities.

“The opening of secondary education is vital after such a long absence of students,” committee member Athanasios Tsakris told Kathimerini.

Children must have equal access to education and equal opportunities, he said, noting that some students can stay abreast of the curriculum by taking private lessons but others simply cannot.

“Let us not forget that distance learning is not a common denominator for everyone. There are students without internet access and others who for financial reasons do not have the appropriate equipment or have to share it with other members of their family,” Tsakris added.

