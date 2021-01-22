Dendias meets German ambassador
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel.
Talks focused on bilateral and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry tweeted.
No more information was immediately available.
