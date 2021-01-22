Dendias meets German ambassador

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel.



Talks focused on bilateral and regional issues, the Foreign Ministry tweeted.



No more information was immediately available.

FM @NikosDendias had a cordial mtg w/ #Germany Ambassador @ReichelErnst at @GreeceMFA – bilateral & regional issues discussed



Συνάντηση σε εγκάρδιο κλίμα ΥΠΕΞ Ν.Δένδια με Πρέσβη Γερμανίας E. Reichel στο Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών - διμερή & περιφερειακά θέματα στο επίκεντρο pic.twitter.com/m3n5Dwj7zc — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) January 22, 2021