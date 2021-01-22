Expert committee proposes reopening of secondary schools

The Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic is believed to have advised the government in favor of reopening secondary schools as of February, except in regions where the viral load is high.

The decision was taken after a meeting on Monday.

Speaking to Kathimerini on Thursday, committee member Athanasios Tsakris had said that the opening of high schools “is vital after such a long absence of students.”

Children must have equal access to education and equal opportunities, he said, noting that some students can stay abreast of the curriculum by taking private lessons but others simply cannot.