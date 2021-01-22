Health Ministry to set up surveillance network to track coronavirus mutations

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Friday that the ministry will establish a nationwide surveillance and alert network to monitor mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2.

This will create more accurate epidemiological data that will help the government make better decisions for the protection of public health, Kikilias said after a meeting on the issue at the ministry.

Health authorities have so far confirmed 26 cases of mutated Covid-19 strains but additional suspected cases are under investigation, with the results to be announced soon.

Other participants at the meeting were the head of the scientific council of the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Athens' Academy, Dimitris Thanos, the president of the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) Panagiotis Arkoumaneas and epidemiology professors Sotiris Tsiodras, Giorgos Sourvinos, Dimitris Paraskevis and Ghikas Magiorkinis.