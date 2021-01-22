Authorities report 585 new infections, 28 deaths from Covid-19

[Juan Karita/AP]

Greek health authorities announced another 585 cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 151,041.

According to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 28 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total death toll to 5,598.

The number of intubated patients was 288 (median age was 68), while 1,059 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 3,012,892 PCR tests and 917,739 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.