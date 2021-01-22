American Airlines to link Athens with New York as of June

Beginning June 3, American Airlines will launch a new service for the summer 2021 season from Athens to New York (JFK) on a Boeing 777-200. Flights will be available for booking beginning this Monday, January 25.

Onboard customers can choose to travel in Flagship Business, Premium Economy or Main Cabin, while WiFi and inflight entertainment will be available throughout the aircraft.

American’s new route to Athens marks a significant milestone as part of the new strategic alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines Group Inc.

The partnership offers customers enhanced connectivity and access to the biggest network in the northeast of the US.

This alliance will be integral for both carriers as they rebuild operations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to launching our new route between New York and Athens, which will offer enhanced connectivity between these two great cities,” said Tom Lattig, vice president of EMEA Sales and Distribution at American Airlines.

“The safety and comfort of our customers and team is always our top priority and we look forward to serving our customers on this popular business and leisure route,” he said.