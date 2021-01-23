City of Athens launches program inviting public to help strays

As part of the bid by the Athens municipality to provide care for stray animals, a digital platform has been activated, www.animalscityofathens.gr, where members of the public can state where and how they wish to offer voluntary assistance.

Hundreds of animals are already taken care of daily by the City of Athens and, in collaboration with volunteers, receive the appropriate treatments and are being neutered.

Moreover, a shelter already hosts dozens of animals, while dog and cat houses and food and water bowls have been placed in various parts of the city.

Through this platform members of the public can volunteer to feed strays in their neighborhood, adopt a stray (with expenses covered by the municipality), promote stray animals for adoption on social media, volunteer at the shelter, oversee a local stray animal community, provide dog training (available only for professional trainers) and animal collection and rescue services.