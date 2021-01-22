Police identify two suspects in Thessaloniki shooting

Police investigating Thursday’s non-fatal shooting in downtown Thessaloniki of three men in broad daylight have identified two suspects, one of them a member of the security team guarding Aris soccer club’s Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium.

The targets of the attack were members of fierce crosstown rival PAOK’s fan club. According to police sources, the two perpetrators ambushed the three fans outside a café.

The same reports said the perpetrators as well as the victims had had previous run-ins with police over soccer-related violent incidents. This was the latest incident in an ongoing vendetta between fans of the two teams in the northern port city.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.