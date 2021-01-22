Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

[Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting secondary schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of Covid-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.

The country, in lockdown since early November due to a spike in infections, has seen pressure on its public health system ease with infections receding. It reopened primary schools and kindergartens earlier this month.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on the developments with the pandemic, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the decision came after a unanimous proposal by the committee of exoerts advising the government.

The minister said masks will be compulsory and health authorities will conduct spot tests, while breaks will be scheduled to avoid overcrowding.

In regions with high viral loads, only junior high schools will open, while senior high schoolers will continue with distance learning.

Kerameus also said cram schools will remain closed at present.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]