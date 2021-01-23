COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
A matter of credibility

Sometimes progress is made by dealing with the mundane. The government had pledged to digitize and speed up the issue of pensions.

Those who dealt with the problem encountered obstacles they had not anticipated, such as different systems used by the old pension funds that were not able to “communicate” with one another.

But the Gordian knot must finally be cut. The government’s mobilization shows that those in charge are realizing that pending pensions are not just a bureaucratic problem. It is now a matter of credibility for the state.

