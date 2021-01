The 100 Memories research program of the National Hellenic Research Foundation marks the 100th anniversary of the largest refugee movement in Greek history with the arrival and settlement of some one million refugees from Asia Minor (modern-day Turkey) to Greece. The project charts arrivals and departures to and from the country, focusing on four Greek cities-ports. The photo shows refugees from Asia Minor arriving in Piraeus. [Petros Poulidis Collection/ERT Photographic Archive]