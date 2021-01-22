Retail sector strangled by November lockdown
The impact on retail commerce of the second lockdown starting November 7 was huge, as that month alone the sector saw revenues collapse by 329 million euros, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority.
The turnover of apparel enterprises plunged 66%, even though online commerce posted a 39% jump.
Nevertheless, retail stores have been open in most areas of the country since Monday and are considered to be doing brisk business.
They also have the option of opening from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the context of the winter sales that started on January 11 and will last up to February 28.