Depression pandemic gripping children

Depression among children is another pandemic unfolding around the world in tandem with the coronavirus, fueling concern among parents, educators and health experts.

Confined at home, thousands of children spend many hours a day stuck in front of a computer or television screen, missing the company of their friends and teachers.

Experts note that the quarantine experience differs significantly depending on each child.

Some are concerned about their grades at school and future educational prospects, while others are forced into a battle of survival in families where parents have lost their jobs.