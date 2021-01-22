Man arrested for fatal stabbing of 90-year-old grandmother

A man was arrested on Friday after stabbing his 90-year-old grandmother to death inside her apartment in the district of Kallithea, in Athens.

According to police sources, the 48-year-old suspect barged into the victim’s house and attacked her with a knife. The woman was transferred to Evangelismos Hospital with serious injuries where she passed away.

Although the motive of the attack was not immediately clear, the same sources said the man was facing mental problems.