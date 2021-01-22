NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man arrested for fatal stabbing of 90-year-old grandmother

TAGS: Crime

A man was arrested on Friday after stabbing his 90-year-old grandmother to death inside her apartment in the district of Kallithea, in Athens.

According to police sources, the 48-year-old suspect barged into the victim’s house and attacked her with a knife. The woman was transferred to Evangelismos Hospital with serious injuries where she passed away.

Although the motive of the attack was not immediately clear, the same sources said the man was facing mental problems. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.