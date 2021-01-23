PPC pushes back bids deadline for DEDDIE

Greece’s biggest electricity utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC), has pushed back the deadline for the expression of interest for a majority stake in the country’s sole grid operator DEDDIE, it said on Friday.

PPC, which is 51% owned by the state, had set January 29 as the deadline for the submission of non-binding bids for DEDDIE.

The new deadline is February 19, it stated. PPC is selling a 49% stake in DEDDIE, which it fully owns. DEDDIE operates Greece’s only 242,000 kilometer-long power distribution grid. [Reuters]