Infrastructure void limits mobility for thousands

The life of Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs) in Greece is hampered by the lack of the necessary infrastructure, according to researchers at the University of the Aegean.

PRMs, which include people with physical disabilities and a whole range of other categories, from seniors and the obese, to late-stage pregnant women and people on crutches, represent an estimated 40-42% of the population, according to the study, which focused particularly on access to public transport.

“Life expectancy is constantly rising and this is neither only positive nor only negative. Today more than 20% of Greeks are over 65 years old. People aged 65 and older are still productive, but many of them have similar needs to people with disabilities,” notes Sofoklis Alepis, one of the researchers and a paraplegic.

The study also stresses that increased mobility would have a beneficial economic effect.