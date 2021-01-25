Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Yossi Amrani insists that relations between the two countries have not yet developed to their full potential.



In an interview with Kathimerini, Amrani hailed the progress made in recent years by the two countries which, along with Cyprus, forged strong ties across the board, from research, fire fighting and culture, to tourism and defense.

“We are partners, we are neighbors, we see much in common and we share a clear interest in stability, peace prosperity in the region,” he said, noting the significance of recent defense procurement deals. “I do believe that they help in strengthening the ties between the two countries, but to look at it as a peak or as the culmination of the relationship between the two countries, would be a mistake; why? because we still have much to hope for, we still have room to develop the relationship further,” he said.

Amrani also stressed that multilateral cooperation between Greece, Israel and the Arab states can complement the main security provider in the region, the United States.

Israel’s aim, he added, is also to also improve relations with Turkey. Improving relations via regular dialogue with all countries is a legitimate foreign policy, he noted, clarifying that this would not be done to the detriment of relations with Greece and Cyprus.



“I would have to repeat and reiterate that the Israel-Greek relationship, and in that regard the Israel-Hellenic relationship with Greece and Cyprus, is one of the most important achievements of Israeli foreign policy in the last decade and beyond,” he said, describing the relationship as a “sine qua non and not a zero sum game.”