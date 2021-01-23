A building in the central Athens district of Thiseio that housed the historic Athenaeum Conservatory – organizer of the Maria Callas Grand Prix – for 22 years, suffered extensive looting in an act of barbarism by unknown assailants.

The looters stole and destroyed musical instruments and ripped out wiring, metal piping and lighting systems, the music school’s management said on Saturday. What they could not extract they destroyed, while also emptying the contents of fire extinguishers in the halls and on 18 pianos, damaging them seriously.

“I cannot return to this building after this disaster, I cannot operate there,” the director of the Athenaeum, Anna Koukouraki, told Kathimerini.