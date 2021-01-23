Greek, US soldiers conduct aviation exercise

Troops from the Hellenic Army’s 596th Airmobile Battalion and American counterparts from the US 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment are seen conducting air movement and air assault training as part of the Pegasus 21 exercise, in a photo made available over the weekend. The seven-day exercise, which took place from January 15 to 20, involved three American UH-60 Black Hawks, two American HH-60 Black Hawks, Greek UH-1 Hueys and Greek AH-64D Apaches. The exercise was aimed at strengthening the interoperability of Greek and US forces. It was held in the area of Nea Santa, in the region of Kilkis, in northern Greece. [ANA-MPA]