COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

Aristotelous Square revamp on the cards

  • thessaloniki_web

TAGS: Thessaloniki, City Life

The Thessaloniki municipal authority is meeting Monday to discuss a tender for giving the northern port city’s iconic Aristotelous Square a much-needed facelift.

The aim of the competition is to spruce up and modernize an area of 32,500 square meters in the city center, stretching from the coastal front to Egnatia Avenue, but also to make it more pedestrian- and wheelchair-friendly.

The project will be run by the municipality and bankrolled by the Central Macedonia Regional Authority with European Union-backed funding.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.