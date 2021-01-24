Aristotelous Square revamp on the cards

The Thessaloniki municipal authority is meeting Monday to discuss a tender for giving the northern port city’s iconic Aristotelous Square a much-needed facelift.

The aim of the competition is to spruce up and modernize an area of 32,500 square meters in the city center, stretching from the coastal front to Egnatia Avenue, but also to make it more pedestrian- and wheelchair-friendly.

The project will be run by the municipality and bankrolled by the Central Macedonia Regional Authority with European Union-backed funding.