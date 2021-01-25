Cyprus mulling lifting restrictions as of Feb 1

Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis is due to meet Monday with the committee of health experts advising the government on the management of the coronavirus pandemic to discuss the possibility of gradually lifting certain restrictions starting on February 1.



Cyprus has recorded around 30,000 infections and less than 200 deaths since the start of the health crisis, making it one of the better-performing countries in the European Union.



However, the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients – at around one-third of current coronavirus admissions – is still considered high.