Coronavirus: 605 new cases, 24 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 605 new coronavirus cases, and 24 deaths, over the 24-hour period that ended at 3 pm. Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 151,646 confirmed infections and 5,622 fatalities.

There are also 292 patients on ventilators.

The new cases appear to have stabilized at around 500-600 this past week, leading authorities to believe there is scope for a gradual easing of the lockdown. Yet, experts warn that the situation is volatile and warned Saturday that the scenes of people gathering in great numbers outside shops to take advantage of the reopening and the sales period are cause for concern.

With these available data, the Experts Commission proposeded, and the government has agreed, to reopen junior highs and high schools from Monday, February 1st, with the exception of those high schools in “red alert” areas.

Betting stores will also reopen on Feb.1 and taxis will be able to take up to 2 passengers, instead of one.

Continuing lockdown measures include the 9 pm to 5 am curfew, the ban on travel outside regional units, the obligatory wearing of masks and the ban on hunting and fishing. Also, the Civil Aviation Authority announced that severe restrictions on domestic flying _ only so-called “essential flights” are allowed _ will remain until at least Feb. 1.