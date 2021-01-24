Molly Montgomery to oversee US-European relations

Brookings Institution

Molly Montgomery is the new Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.

Montgomery has served in Sarajevo, Riga, Kabul and Dubai, while at the State Department she served in the Office of Eastern European Affairs and the Executive Secretariat.

From 2017-18, Montgomery advised Vice President Mike Pence on strategy, policy development, and engagement toward Europe. Lately, she was a vice president in the Europe practice at Albright Stonebridge Group, a global business strategy firm chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

