Olympiakos is now 11 points clear at the top of the Super League table, after narrowly beating Atromitos away while challengers PAOK and AEK canceled each other out.

A Bruma goal sufficed for Olympiakos to win 1-0 at Atromitos on Sunday and climb to 48 points from 18 matches. The Reds are also reportedly close to signing Arsenal central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

PAOK and AEK drew 2-2 at Toumba in the day’s crunch game, producing four out the weekend’s 10 goals in the Super League. AEK led twice, via Yevhen Shakhov and Kostas Galanopoulos, but PAOK had the answer, first with Jose Angel Crespo and then with Adelino Vieirinha.

PAOK is expecting to welcome Japan international Shinji Kagawa on Monday. On the same day crosstown rival Aris is expecting Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou, after beating host Apollon Smyrnis 1-0 on Saturday courtesy of a goal by Cypriot Nicholas Ioannou.

Aris is on 36 points, the same as PAOK, one less than AEK and five more than Panathinaikos. The Greens made it four wins in a row and five clean sheets in succession when they downed OFI Crete 2-0 at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium on Saturday. They had Bart Schenkeveld and Argyris Kabetsis on target.

Larissa welcomed back Italian coach Gianluca Festa on its bench, but went down 1-0 at sixth-placed Asteras Tripolis on Saturday.

The Panetolikos vs Lamia six-pointer eventually ended up as a... two-pointer, as the two struggling teams finished their match at Agrinio goalless despite hitting the woodwork five times between them.

Volos climbed up to seventh beating PAS Giannina 1-0 away.