Three Parliament employees test positive for coronavirus

Three employees woking in different buildings of the Greek Parliament tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, a parliamentary source cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA said Monday.

The first person was a security employee working at the Security Service of the Hellenic Parliament (ΥΑΒΕ) who tested positive on January 19, the source said. Health authorities determined through contact tracing that he had not come into contact with anyone working inside the main Parliament building.

The second person was an employee who worked remotely and did not have any contacts in the Parliament.

On January 22, health officials found a second security employee who had been infected and instructed five of the person’s close contacts to isolate at home.

Health authorities tested a total of 32 other people from YABE to exclude the possibility of contagion and all tests came back negative, the same source said.