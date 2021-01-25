436 new coronavirus cases reported; 286 intubated patients

Greek health authorities reported 436 new coronavirus infections on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 152,412.

Of these new cases, 20 were reported at the country’s entry points.

There were 286 intubated patients on Monday, with a median age of 68, according to data from the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY). Another 1,070 patients have left ICU.

The data showed 25 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,671.

Authorities have conducted 3,034,059 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 948,835 rapid antigen tests.