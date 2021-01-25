NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Efkarpia pyromaniac remanded after appearing before magistrate

TAGS: Crime

A 31-year-old man accused of a series of arson attacks in Efkarpia, Thessaloniki and burning at least two dogs alive, one of which allegedly belonged to him, was remanded in custody on Monday after appearing before an investigative magistrate.

He appeared unable to explain the actions attributed to him, limiting himself to saying did not want to cause harm to anyone.

He also reportedly sought to revoke his earlier confession that he had burnt the dogs.

According to reports, he may undergo a psychiatric examination.

The 13 arson attacks were carried out between April last year up until a few days before his arrest last week, targeting 15 parked cars and two motorcycles.

In one case the fire brigade was forced to evacuate an apartment building after a fire set to a parked vehicle spread to the ground floor.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.