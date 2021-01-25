Efkarpia pyromaniac remanded after appearing before magistrate

A 31-year-old man accused of a series of arson attacks in Efkarpia, Thessaloniki and burning at least two dogs alive, one of which allegedly belonged to him, was remanded in custody on Monday after appearing before an investigative magistrate.



He appeared unable to explain the actions attributed to him, limiting himself to saying did not want to cause harm to anyone.



He also reportedly sought to revoke his earlier confession that he had burnt the dogs.



According to reports, he may undergo a psychiatric examination.



The 13 arson attacks were carried out between April last year up until a few days before his arrest last week, targeting 15 parked cars and two motorcycles.



In one case the fire brigade was forced to evacuate an apartment building after a fire set to a parked vehicle spread to the ground floor.